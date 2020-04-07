Today we have the best discount on Amazfit smartwatches which you should definitely check out. That's right, we have high-end options available as well, which you should never miss out because the price drop is amazing. We have the Amazfit GTR in both Titanium and Glitter option, Amazfit GTS, Amazfit Stratos 3 and much more, so do check it out.

Amazfit Smartwatches on Discount Includes the Amazfit GTR, GTS, Amazfit Stratos, More

As mentioned earlier, the discount on Amazfit smartwatches is stunning but you should keep note that the price drop is only available for a limited time. What this means is that the price drop will revert back to its original model after some time. So be wise, act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Amazfit GTS for $122.99

The Amazfit GTS features a stunning design and it is one of my personal favorites on our list of discount on Amazfit smartwatches. It is available in a gold color option and boasts all the essentials that you're looking for. The Amazfit GTS is available at a discounted price of $122.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR 47mm for $119.99

The Amazfit GTR is one of a kind smartwatch which is probably the company's best option that we have in store. It features a circular design and it's powerful and features a stunning display. It supports all the health-related features that you're looking for. We have two variants of the Amazfit GTR in 47mm size available on discount.

The standard variant, the Amazfit GTR 47mm is available at a discounted price of $119.99 . Head over to this link to get it.

. to get it. The Titanium variant of the Amazfit GTR 47mm is available at a discounted price of $174.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR 42mm for $109.99

The Amazfit GTR 42mm features all the additions of its bigger version but comes in a smaller size. If you're someone with smaller wrists, this might be the best option to go for. Like the 47mm variant, it boasts 5ATM water resistance, 12 days battery life and much more. The Amazfit GTR smartwatch on a discount also has two variants that you can get today.

The standard variant of the Amazfit GTR 42mm is available at a discounted price of $109.99 . Head over to this link to get it.

. to get it. The Zirconia variant if the Amazfit GTR in 42mm is available at a discounted price of $163.64. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR Lite for $104.99

Amazfit GTR Lite is the Lite version of the popular GTR series. It comes in a 47mm screen size. It packs all the features that the standard version has which since it is available at a discount, there's no reason not to get it. In addition, in terms of design, the Amazfit GTR Lite features Ceramic bezels, something that we only find in high-end smartwatches. If you're up for it, the Amazfit GTR Lite is available at a discounted price of $104.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit Stratos 3 for $172.99

This Amazfit smartwatch on discount is a GPS sports watch with a 1.34-inch screen. It is one of the best options on our list. Furthermore, it features multiple sports modes, bio tracker, heart rate monitor and much more. It is also 5ATM waterproof, so you can take it for a swim. If you're up for it, the Amazfit Stratos 3 is available at a discounted price of $172.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of Amzfit smartwatches on discount. If you're up for it, be sure to get one ahead of the expiration date otherwise the price drop will revert back to its original model. Moreover, head over to the promotion page to see more options from Aamzfit with their associated discount.

Which Amazfit Smartwatch are you looking to get on a discount? Let us know in the comments.