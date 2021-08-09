Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Not Support 8K Video Recording, a Feature Supported by All Galaxy S21 Models

We have discussed in a detailed post why 8K video recording is pointless on smartphones right now, and possibly the only reason why companies like Samsung retained the feature in its Galaxy S21 series was to obtain bragging rights. It is a feature that still requires tweaking even on the latest hardware, which could be one reason why the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not support it.

Additional Details Claim Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Be Limited to 25W Charging

Samsung is expected to unveil two new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11. While we will know what to expect during the official announcement, there will continue to be tidbits on the internet floating around, talking about what features will make their way to the newer devices. One person, Roland Quandt, mentions on Twitter that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, despite its ludicrously high price tag, will not support 8K video recording.

Here is How Much the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Are Going to Cost You [UPDATE]

This is strange to hear because both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy S21 series support the same chipsets, which are the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, assuming Samsung wishes to launch the foldable flagship in two SoC variants. However, the reporter does mention that it will support 8K video playback, along with 25W charging support. What this means is that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be limited to 4K 60FPS video recording support, and this is a better choice, in our opinion.

Fold3 charges at 25W. And has max video recording res of 4K. 8K playback, no recording. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2021

Keep in mind that while 8K video recording was limited to five minutes on the Galaxy S20 family, there is no such barrier on the Galaxy S21. Unfortunately, your flagship will get extremely hot, and warning labels will show up stating that you should limit your recordings at the 8K resolution. Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is far less durable than regular-shaped smartphones, Samsung may have removed the feature to increase its longevity, or perhaps it wanted to fine-tune 4K recording on it first, then jump ship to 8K in the near future.

As it so happens, Samsung is rumored to be working on 8K 60FPS video recording support for the Galaxy S22 lineup for 2022, but it looks like the company is experiencing overheating issues. That is to be expected, given how much bandwidth 8K requires. Hopefully, Samsung introduces an update in the near future, allowing Galaxy Z Fold 3 users to capture footage at the aforementioned resolution. If not, then we will have to wait for its successor to arrive next year.

News Source: Roland Quandt