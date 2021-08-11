Galaxy Z Fold 3 Now Official with Powerful Hardware and Beautiful Design

After months of leaks and anticipation, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has finally gone official at the Galaxy Unpacked. As expected, this is one heck of a device and shows why Samsung is considered one of the industry leaders.

The phone will not come for cheap, but if you are really looking to buy something that is perhaps the most luxurious phone that we have seen so far, this is the one for you; a statement piece and a conversation starter.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Dimensions and Displays

Starting with the dimensions and the displays on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, I have to tell you that this is by no means a small phone. You are looking at a device that is both tall and heavy, but if you are okay with that, this is the phone for you.

The phone measures 158.2mm long and 6.4mm thick. Once the phone is unfolded, you are looking at 128.1mm of width. When closed, however, the thickness gets more than double at 14.4mm, and the width just 67.1mm. If you compare the dimensions with that of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, you will realize that this time around, you are looking at a smaller device as well. With that said, the device also weighs 271 grams, which is hefty for many users, but you forget that this is a foldable phone with 2 screens.

As for the display, the phone ships with a 6.2-inch outer display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, a Super AMOLED panel, and a resolution of 2260 x 832 pixels. As for the internal screen, you are looking at a 7.6-inch panel with 2208 x 1768 pixels with 120Hz.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first phone by Samsung that features an under-display camera. You are looking at a 4-megapixel under-display camera that has a surprisingly big aperture at f/1.8 and an equally impressive pixel size at 2.0 μm pixels. However, this is not it as the phone will also offer you a 10-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, you are getting a triple camera setup that is a 12+12+12-megapixel trio, containing a primary, telephoto, and ultra-wide camera.

Judging by the camera setup, it is safe to say that Samsung is not trying to sell the this device based on its photography or videography merit. The device is more than likely to fetch sales because of how cool it is.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Hardware and Other Specs

If you are wondering, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is shipping with either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 based on the region you are in. You are also getting 12 gigs of RAM, along with a storage choice of 256/512GB internal storage. Of course, Samsung has done away with the microSD card slot.

The phone is also IPX8 water resistance; of course, protection against dust is missing because of the moving parts in the phone and how making it protected against dust would have been an enormous task.

With that said, you are also looking at a 4,400 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos support, as well as wireless charging support.

The phone is going to run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

The New S-Pen

Perhaps the biggest selling point for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is that this is the first foldable device from any company that has support for a stylus. Samsung introduced a new special S-Pen that was made specifically for the fragile screen of the phone, so it does not end up scratching it.

Samsung has suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will only work with the S Pen Fold Edition or S Pen Pro. All other S Pens are not supported.

Of course, the phone does not ship with a slot, but you can buy the S-Pen separately if you want to go ahead and be more productive.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver; the preorders are going live today, and the phone should cost you: