Galaxy S21 Borrows Note 20’s Worst Feature, More Info Leaked

While the Galaxy S21 leaks have been all over the place, Samsung has not announced the official launch event so far. Earlier today, the company decided to publish a registration for preorders, which essentially is a notification that will let you know when the preorders for all three devices open up. So far, our speculations point towards a 14th January launch date, but it might change since everything is based on speculation at the moment.

The latest dump of information reveals that the Galaxy S21 might borrow one of the worst features of the Galaxy Note 20. In case you are wondering about the plastic back, no, that's not it. The leak reveals that the entry-level Galaxy S21 might not come with a micro-SD card slot.

The leak is coming from WinFuture, who has been providing us some leks in the past, and the leak gives us some important details on the Galaxy S21 and S21+, and to be honest, things are not looking good for the base model. For starters, there is no support for a microSD card slot on the base Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21 is going to support Ultra-Wideband (UWB), a feature that we previously saw in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, the base model is not going to bring any support for this feature.

The lack of a microSD card slot might not sit well with many people, but it is important to know that the base Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 20 also did not bring this support, neither did the Galaxy Z Fold 2. So, it starts making sense. However, the microSD card slot is going to be available on the other two models. So, there is still hope that Samsung is not completely abandoning the idea of it.

Being a power user, I have many media on my phone, and I cannot imagine a life without a microSD card slot. But then again, I plan to spend more money and get the Galaxy S21 Ultra; hopefully,y that will have a microSD card slot.

We will keep you informed as there is more news that follows through.