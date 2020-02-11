Galaxy S20 Ultra Is the World’s First Smartphone That Will Come With 16 GB of RAM

There have been several leaks centered around the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. One of them hinted that the Galaxy S20 Ultra would be the world's first-ever smartphone to come with a whopping 16 GB of RAM. It was disregarded shortly after, as all of the subsequent benchmarks referenced devices only with 12 GB of RAM. Samsung’s 16GB RAM module is LPDDR5, which is faster than the previous generation LPDDR4X used by most other flagships. The technology enables faster memory speeds at lower power consumption,

Currently, the maximum amount of RAM you can get on a smartphone is 12 GB. One would be hard-pressed to use all of it at a given time, and there are very little use cases for even more memory. That hasn't stopped Samsung from releasing a phone with that much RAM, though. The only foreseeable use case for such copious amounts of memory in its DeX mode, which provides a desktop-like experience complete with PC-like multitasking.

This year's Galaxy S20 Ultra is, after all, the company's 'no holds barred phone'. The 16 GB of RAM is coupled with either 128 or 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage, an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED panel that has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and mind-blowing camera setup. It would be easy to dismiss Samsung's choice of hardware as overkill, and it is to a certain extent.

However, this hardware will also ensure that the Galaxy S20 Ultra remains relevant years after its release. And yes, you have to pay a small fortune for the privilege of owning a Galaxy S20 Ultra. The base variant of the phone with 128 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM starts at $1,399, and the specced out version with 16 GB of RAM costs $1,549. Would you pick one up? Do let us know in the comments below.