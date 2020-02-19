Galaxy S20’s WQHD+ Resolution May Soon Support the 120Hz Refresh Rate Instead of Being Limited to FHD+

Although all Galaxy S20 models support a refresh rate of 120Hz, it drops to 60Hz when users increase the standard FHD+ resolution to WQHD+. Samsung received criticism for limiting the 120Hz refresh rate because OnePlus is rumored to make the option available at the highest resolution possible. The South Korean giant is now apparently working to give the Galaxy S20 users the best of both worlds if a new tip from the tipster Max Weinbach is anything to go by.

Samsung May Roll Out the Feature to Support QHD+ Resolutions at 120Hz in Between 1-3 Months

Samsung supposedly limited the high refresh rate to FHD+ resolution at launch because of performance and battery concerns but it is reportedly working hard to come up with a solution. If everything goes smoothly, the South Korean giant will likely give the Galaxy S20 series the capability to support 120Hz at WQHD+ resolution with a firmware update which is expected in around one to three months.

Galaxy S20’s 120Hz Refresh Rate Will Vary in Situations

According to a screenshot posted by leakster Ice Universe, the company will also roll out a new Dynamic mode, which will make the latest Samsung flagships alternate between 60Hz and 120Hz automatically depending on the apps running to make the most of the battery life. Basically, a high refresh rate can be taxing on the battery and thus it makes sense to keep it down when not needed.

Samsung is working on optimizing software for WQHD+ 120hz on the S20 series and should release it in the next 1-3 months if all goes well. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 18, 2020

For most users, 120Hz at the FHD+ resolution is sufficient. However, this move will still please users who want to enjoy that fluidity that maximum detailed. It remains to be seen how long Samsung will take to optimize and test the new feature. Later on, with the Galaxy Note 20, that’s expected in the second half of the year, the company will reportedly introduce a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology. While what exactly that means isn’t known, but the phone can end up supporting a variable refresh rate.

Source: Max Weinbach