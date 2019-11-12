Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Specs May Include ToF 3D Face Unlock Sensor

Samsung is expected to launch the next Galaxy S series range in February next year and as is the norm now, the leaks have started intensifying. A new report has now apparently revealed some Galaxy S11 Plus camera specs and after the fiasco that occurred with the in-screen fingerprint readers present on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, it might be time to bring about a change in the security features too.

New Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Specs May Include Secondary ToF Sensor

The report says that the Galaxy S11 Plus camera specs include a second ToF sensor that will be responsible for 3D face recognition. Since this technology requires more than just a single front-facing camera, it appears that the phone will have at least two punch holes. Previously, it was reported that the South Korean giant has shortened the pinhole, which means the increase in numbers shouldn’t affect the screen-to-body ratio much.

The Galaxy S10 5G beta firmware also apparently mentions ToF sensor-based 3D face recognition technology, which further implies that this feature will be a part of the Galaxy S11 Plus camera specs. With the addition of the ToF sensor, we can expect the future Galaxy S series smartphones to offer more security. After all, the facial recognition system on the Galaxy S10 series is dependent on the front sensor, and it’s far from secure. Moreover, recently the phone’s in-display sensor also received flak because a non-genuine screen protector was enough to mess it up.

In addition to having a ToF sensor on the front, the Galaxy S11 Plus is also expected to have one on the back, presumably to elevate augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Previously, it was reported that Samsung was tapping suppliers to provide the Korean giant with ToF sensors for its Galaxy Note 11 range, but it looks like this feature might arrive much sooner. Other alleged Galaxy S11 Plus camera specs to look forward to include 5x optical zoom and a new iteration of a 108MP sensor that Samsung co-created with Xiaomi.

The Galaxy S11 will also likely be the first mainstream handset to come with the upcoming Snapdragon 865 SoC. Aside from that, it will presumably also have a waterfall display that wraps around the edges. While this is all for now, we’ll likely hear more details in the months running up to the launch, so stay tuned.

