Galaxy S11 Plus Possible Promo Image Leak Shows Only Three Cameras

Shortly after the tipster Ice Universe revealed that the Galaxy S11 Plus’ main camera would be able to merge nine images from its 108MP primary sensor to create an impressive result, he’s back with some more, but somewhat disappointing news. A possible promotional image showing the Galaxy S11 Plus camera has been shared, revealing a total of just three rear sensors. That’s way less than what we’ve seen before, suggesting that the hype centered around the cameras might be nothing but exaggerated hot air.

Tipster States the Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Distribution Towards the Right Side of the Hump Is Unknown but Still Makes a Guess

Before we proceed, we’d like to mention that the CAD renders of the Galaxy S11 Plus shared by OnLeaks a while back were much different than the image shared by Ice Universe just now. First and foremost, those renders revealed not three sensors that you see in the image given below, but five larger cameras, followed by two smaller ones, equalling a total of seven. The distribution of the sensors shown in the latest image reveals a periscope lens because of the squarish shape of the inner optics.

Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Will Be Capable of Taking Excellent Low-Light Photos, Reduced Noise Thanks to New Technique

Ice Universe later states that the remaining sensors are for capturing regular and ultrawide-angle shots. The periscope lens will be used for capturing zoomed images with minimal quality loss. However, what about the distribution of the sensors on the right-hand side? Ice Universe seems to believe that just a ToF sensor and an LED flash might be present, which is rather disappointing. That’s because, like many people, we thought that the Galaxy S11 Plus’ seven-rear-camera system would be a force to be reckoned with, only to find that the upcoming flagship may only feature a total of four sensors?

This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don't know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF. pic.twitter.com/98exPMSqgf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2019

Something certainly doesn’t add up here and we hope we can get to the bottom of this. We’d also like to remind you that having more cameras on a smartphone doesn’t necessarily mean it will be able to capture better images (example being the Nokia 9 PureView). However, Samsung isn’t the kind of company that will use up all of that valuable backside real estate just to incorporate a lousy camera system and sell the entire package to customers for a massive price tag.

We’re at odds regarding how many sensors the Galaxy S11 Plus camera system will have, but at the same time, we’ll remind our readers to treat this leak with a pinch of salt. Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S11 family on February 18 and before that eventful day arrives, we’ll be sure to update you on anything that comes our way related to how many cameras each model will have, so keep following us.

Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)