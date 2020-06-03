Galaxy Note 20 Plus Might Ship With a 13-Megapixel Periscope Camera

Galaxy Note 20 series should be revealed in August. We already know that Samsung is holding the Unpacked event exclusively online and there is a ton of information available on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Plus as well as the Galaxy Note 20 and things are looking pretty interesting.

The latest information pertains to the Galaxy Note 20 Plus and is referring to the camera setup that Samsung is going to be using. The information comes from the renowned leaker Ice Universe, so it is more than just credible.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Spotted in Fresh Listing; Could Be the Third Member of Samsung’s Phablet Family

Samsung Might Be Experimenting With the Camera Setup on the Galaxy Note 20 Plus

According to a post, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will be having a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 primary camera. It will also bring a 12-megapixel ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide camera sensor. However, the newer sensor is going to be the 13-megapixel ISOCELL SLIM 3M5 sensor. It is a significantly smaller sensor at just 1/3.4".

The leak further talks about how the periscope camera is going to offer up to 50x digital zoom. Which is going to be an improvement over the 30x zoom offered by the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. Additionally, Ice Universe also claims that there will be a laser autofocus assist sensor on the back of the phone as well, this is in place to help the main sensor with auto-focusing considering how back in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it did suffer.

There is not much more information available at the time on the cameras, but we are already aware that the Galaxy Note 20 series will be using a better chip, bigger fingerprint sensor, and might even have 16GB RAM as the base option.

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus, as well as Galaxy Fold 2 in August in an online-only Unpacked Event. We will keep you posted as there is more news coming on what the devices are going to feature.