New iPhone Flip Concept Envisions AirCharge Technology, M1 Chip, In-Display Touch ID, More

Apple will announce the iPhone 13 series later this month with a bunch of forward-facing features. Alongside the new iPhone, Apple is also expected to announce the iPad mini 6 and Apple Watch Series 7. While we have a lot to look forward to from the event, it is never too early to begin speculating what the company might have in store for us in the future. Samsung has already released three iterations of its Galaxy Fold lineup along with the new Galaxy Flip 3. At this point in time, there is no clue if Apple will release a folding iPhone any time soon. Well, a new iPhone Flip concept shows how Apple's folding device could look like.

Latest iPhone Flip Concept Imagines Everything We Want From Apple in the Coming Years

The new iPhone concept shows us how Apple's smartphone could look like if it adopts an approach similar to how Samsung implemented it on its Galaxy Flip this year. There have been several rumors in the past that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone but nothing concrete has been leaked as of right now. If you are interested, check out the new iPhone Flip concept below to see how it might look like.

The iPhone Flip concept envisions the device with Apple's latest M-series processor which is also found in the new iPad Pro and MacBook models. The concept is designed by Concepts iPhone and this is what the video description reads:

All-new iPhone Flip is Finally here with M1 Chip, 120Hz ProMotion XDR Display, In-screen Touch ID and Air Charge Technology!

The iPhone Flip also comes with a 120Hz ProMotion display which is expected to arrive with the upcoming iPhone 13 models. The concept also imagines the iPhone Flip to feature in-display Touch ID and thinner bezels all around. Moreover, the AirCharge feature makes it possible to charge the device from a distance which is a truly wireless way to charge a device.

The iPhone Flip is different from the iPhone Fold concept as it tends to make the device smaller instead of turning it into a tablet. As mentioned earlier, the concept iPhone does resemble the likes of the Galaxy Flip from Samsung. If past rumors turn out to be true, we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone Flip or iPhone Fold some time in the near future.

Would you want to use the iPhone Flip as your daily driver? Let us know in the comments.