Galaxy Fold 2 to Reportedly Feature a Glass Screen

Foldable smartphones are arguably the most innovative mobile technology to emerge in 2019. Despite its numerous flaws, the original Galaxy Fold still sold a respectable number of units. Even Huawei's Mate X did fairly well in China. The only problem with both these devices (and even the Moto Razr) was their prohibitive price. $2,000 is too much for a smartphone, especially one that runs the risk of breaking down due to a misplaced piece of debris. Samsung is looking to rectify that the Galaxy Fold 2, which will reportedly cost less than $1,000.

Now that the precedent has been set, we can expect to see a lot more of these in the market. Samsung, for starters, will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 sometime in 2020. Every major smartphone release is preceded by a slew of leaks. Samsung's latest foldable is no different, and today, prolific leaker Ice Universe just verified that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a thin glass screen.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

The Galaxy Fold, Mate X, and Moto Razr all have plastic bodies and screens. The choice is fairly obvious, as plastic is flexible and easy to fold. It isn't the ideal material as it isn't very durable and has a tendency to fail after a certain number of cycles. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Fold is rated for over 200,000 folds. Glass, on the other hand, is robust and has a much longer shelf life. It is also scratch-resistant and can withstand a lot more wear and tear. To quote popular YouTube personality Jerryrigeverything, "Glass is glass and glass breaks."

An ideal material suitable for foldable smartphones has to combine the benefits of plastic and glass. It has to be ultra-thin so as to allow bendability and just thick enough to ensure that it doesn't snap upon bending.

The concept of flexible glass isn't entirely outrageous. Corning (of the Gorilla Glass fame) has been working on flexible glass for quite some time. It is entirely possible that Samsung partnered with the company to develop a special glass for the Galaxy Fold 2.