Foldable iPhone Potentially Under Development as Apple Orders Fresh Batch of Foldable Displays From Samsung

While Samsung and Motorola competition has already begun in the foldable smartphone industry, Apple seems to be lagging behind by a lot. This is due to the fact that Samsung and Motorola have now released their second-generation foldable smartphones while Apple is still nowhere in the race. However, it's not like the company is silent on the situation since it filed a patent pertaining to a foldable iPhone.

Apple Ordered a Fresh Batch of Foldable Displays From Samsung - Foldable iPhone Coming Soon?

A popular leakster, Ice Universe revealed on Weibo that Apple has ordered foldable displays from Samsung. If this news is anything to go by, we can presume that the Cupertino giant is indeed working on a foldable phone. The leakster suggests that Apple has ordered a "large number" of foldable displays from Samsung for testing purposes. The displays are samples that Apple will use in its mobile phones. He also says that Samsung will provide Apple with foldable displays for a year.

Ice Universe points out that Apple is starting the foldable iPhone's development. Samsung sent the samples of its foldable screens to numerous manufacturers last year, urging them to start the development of foldable devices. If this succeeds, the company would end up getting more orders. If we're going by the words of the tipster, Apple wants to invest in research and development of a potential foldable iPhone which leads to ordering a fresh batch of foldable displays.

Samsung is one of the major display providers for Apple and it won't be wrong to say that the company will receive a boatload of orders for foldable iPhones if Apple decides to go ahead with the idea. The report is the first major indication that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone and could potentially release it as soon as next year.

A foldable iPhone would mark the biggest design shift for the smartphone since its initial debut. However, details are pretty scarce as of now but we will let you guys know as soon as we have more related news. What do you think about a foldable iPhone? Let us know in the comments.