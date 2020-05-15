Next Free Upcoming Epic Games Store Titles Might Have Leaked Through June 4th – Rumor

The next batch of free Epic Games Store titles might have leaked ahead of an official announcement.

As covered yesterday, GTA V is currently free to download through Epic’s store, and if a new leak proves to be true, players will be happy with what Epic will make available for free in the coming weeks.

On Reddit, an image has surfaced that might have revealed the next batch of titles coming to the Epic Games Store. We don’t know how legitimate this ‘leak’ is at this point, but we wanted to share it anyway.

Alright so as far the titles – we already received GTA V, which is currently available for free through May 21.

After Rockstar’s popular title, fans will possibly be getting Civilization VI. Sid Meier’s most recent Civilization installment is said to become available next week on May 21. Next up is Borderlands – The Handsome Collection, which might arrive the week after on May 28. Finally, arriving on June 4th is ARK Survival Evolved.

There are also rumors circulating that the ever-popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be added to the Epic Games Store for free. This title was added to the Epic database around the same date as GTA V, but since CD Projekt Red’s title is currently part of Epic’s Mega Sale, this seems highly unlikely.

We’ll update as soon as we learn more about the next batch of free Epic Games Store games.