Star Wars Battlefront II Servers Swarmed by New Players Following EGS Giveaway
Star Wars Battlefront II is this week's freebie on the Epic Games store and it looks like a lot of gamers took advantage of the offer.
The game's servers on PC were swarmed by newcomers, so much so that Electronic Arts had to address the issue and scale up the servers to accommodate the newfound demand, which was apparently 'incredible'.
Seeing Error Message 623 or 918 in #StarWarsBattlefrontII?
Sit tight, we're on it! An incredible number of players have joined us during our @EpicGames Store free week and we're scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront.
You have until Thursday, January 21st at 5 PM to add the game (in its Celebration Edition, which includes lots of customization items as detailed below) to your Epic Games store library; after that, Galactic Civilizations III will take its place as the next freebie. As a reminder, after you've claimed Battlefront II you will then have to link your Epic Games account with your Origin one, though, and the game will be ultimately downloaded through Origin anyway.
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
Heroes are born on the battlefrontBe the hero in the ultimate STAR WARS battle fantasy with STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition! Get STAR WARS Battlefront II and the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch up to – and including – items inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.
- Base Game (Including all past and future free game updates as they release)
- More than 25 Hero Appearances ○ Including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, coming December 20
- More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances
- More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines
- More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses
Products mentioned in this post
USD 34.49
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter