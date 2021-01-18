Star Wars Battlefront II Servers Swarmed by New Players Following EGS Giveaway

Star Wars Battlefront II is this week's freebie on the Epic Games store and it looks like a lot of gamers took advantage of the offer.

The game's servers on PC were swarmed by newcomers, so much so that Electronic Arts had to address the issue and scale up the servers to accommodate the newfound demand, which was apparently 'incredible'.

Seeing Error Message 623 or 918 in #StarWarsBattlefrontII?

Sit tight, we're on it! An incredible number of players have joined us during our @EpicGames Store free week and we're scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront.

You have until Thursday, January 21st at 5 PM to add the game (in its Celebration Edition, which includes lots of customization items as detailed below) to your Epic Games store library; after that, Galactic Civilizations III will take its place as the next freebie. As a reminder, after you've claimed Battlefront II you will then have to link your Epic Games account with your Origin one, though, and the game will be ultimately downloaded through Origin anyway.