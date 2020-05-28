Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Is The Latest Free Title On Epic Games Store

Rejoice, vault hunters! Epic Games has announced that Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is the latest title in their Vault to be completely free for a limited time. And yes, unlike the Far Cry 5 announcement from last night, this one *is* free to own even after the promotion ends.

Both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel are available in this double-pack of shooting and looting. Each title includes all of the bonus add-on content available, so if you've been itching for Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, this and every other major add-on for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will be free to play between you and your vault hunting friends. All you have to do is head to the Epic Games Store and purchase the bundle for the low, low price of absolutely free.

For those concerned about having the available disc space for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, each title can be downloaded separately on the Epic Games Store. Borderlands 2 clocks in at 21.9GB while Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is a more modest 12.9GB.

For those that want to make Borderlands 2 look its best on their PC, there is an Ultra HD Texture Pack for Borderlands that can be downloaded separately here. This includes the following perks to help the visual style pop on modern hardware.

Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture Pack Increase the visual fidelity of Borderlands 2 and its DLC with upgraded and remastered environment, character, and weapon textures. Remastered 4K environment textures, including geometry and skyboxes Remastered 4K characters and vehicles Remastered 4K weapon meshes and textures Improved Anti-Aliasing implementation, including improved edge line implementation This includes improved ink line definition and framing/outline around character models Improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion An improved SSAO method for more realistic ambient lighting. Higher Resolution Dynamic Shadows Improved quality and smoothness of shadows, especially during movement

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is only available for a limited time before it gets locked away in the Epic Games Store vault once more. Players have up until June 4th at 11:00AM to add this duology of shlooters to their collection.