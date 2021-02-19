Rage 2, Absolute Drift Now Free to Claim on the Epic Games Store

This week, the Epic Games store freebies include id Software's open world first-person shooter Rage 2 and indie game Absolute Drift, from Funselektor Labs.

We've covered Rage 2 abundantly ahead of its release, of course. In our review, Nate rated the game an 8 out of 10, in case you had missed that.

Star Wars Battlefront II Servers Swarmed by New Players Following EGS Giveaway

Rage 2 is ugly, silly, and dated, and yet, I still enjoyed the hell out of most of my time with it. The game delivers the kind of low-stress, high-satisfaction fun you don’t often get from big-budget games these days. If you’re willing to check your brain at the title screen, I suggest you jump into this apocalypse now.

As for Absolute Drift, it is a top-down arcade racing game where you'll be tasked with mastering the peculiar skill of drifting.

Drifting: The Art Of Sliding Sideways. This is a driving experience like no other. Journey from apprentice to master drifter as you hone your skill in a gorgeous minimalist world. Push yourself to the limit on drifting tracks and wild mountain roads while you work to unlock trophies and elite events. Compete against ghosts of the top players in the world, or refine your skills by out-scoring your own ghost. Chill out to over 3 hours of original electronic music by C41 and NYTE as you challenge your driving skills at every turn until you finally master the art of drifting. Key Features: Drive and customize up to 6 drift cars.

3 Game Modes: Driftkhana, Drifting, & Mountain Drifting with 34 levels.

5 Free-Roaming areas, each with unique levels and themes, from airports and docks to a floating metropolis.

Online Leaderboards, replays and ghost cars. View your friends' runs or the best in the world!

3+ hours of clean Drum & Bass and Electronic music by C41 and Nyte.

Both Rage 2 and Absolute Drift can be added permanently to your library until Thursday, February 25th, when Sunless Sea will take their place as next week's freebie.