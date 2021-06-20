Samsung’s Exynos Processor With AMD RDNA2 Graphics to be Announced Next Month

We recently covered that Samsung might be in the works to design its own custom SoC as it was hiring former Apple and AMD engineers. Now, AMD boss, Dr. Lisa Su confirms that the company is indeed working with Samsung to design a custom smartphone processor with AMD RDNA2 graphics. The GPU will be part of Samsung's Exynos processors and will potentially be part of the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones. Scroll down to read more details on the story.

Samsung and AMD to Announce New Exynos Processor WIth RDNA2 Graphics in July, Will Support Ray-Tracing and Variable-Refresh Shading

Companies like Apple have indulged in making their own smartphone chips for a long time now. For Samsung, it needs to stay relevant and competitive as long as performance is concerned on smartphones. Samsung also powers its flagship smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips along with its own Exynos variants which are sold in certain regions of the world. However, it fails to compete with Apple on paper as the latter's A-series chips offer better performance and power efficiency.

Samsung's upcoming RDNA2 based Exynos processor will be the first to launch in all markets. The mobile industry has been gradually modernizing with complex UI designs, powerful encoding capabilities, and much more. Featuring improved performance and graphics would suffice all of this and not just for graphic-intensive games.

Exclusive：Samsung×AMD GPU was originally scheduled to be released in June, but now it has been postponed to July, when we will know the performance of AMD GPU on Exynos and other details. pic.twitter.com/GM6W8l3EKY — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2021

The company was previously coined to announce the Exynos processors with AMD RDNA2 graphics this month but for some unspecified reasons, the launch has been postponed to July. Ice Universe did not state the reason for the delay or when the processor would see daylight in the form of a product. Nonetheless, it is possible that the next Galaxy S series smartphone will house the new SoC.

The next place you’ll find RDNA 2 will be the high-performance mobile phone market. AMD has partnered with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, and we’re happy to announce we will bring custom graphics IP to Samsung’s next flagship SoC, with ray-tracing and variable rate shading capabilities. We’re really looking forward to Samsung providing more details later this year.

The upcoming Exynos chip with AMD's RDNA2 graphics will support ray-tracing along with variable-rate shading. If this pans out, ray-tracing on a low-power device will make a lot of difference. At this point in time, the detailed specifications of the chip have not been confirmed but we will update you guys as soon as we have further information on the subject.