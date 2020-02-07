Every Galaxy S20 Phone Will Get a Fast Charger Out of the Box

Just when we thought that the Galaxy S20 series couldn't leak anymore, we now have another one that sheds some light about what we'll get out of the box. Based on previous leaks, we know that the base Galaxy S20 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S20+ with a 4,500 mAh cell and the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a 5,000 mAh unit. The first two will reportedly support wired charging at 25 W, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra can go as high as 45 W.

Galaxy S20 and S20+ to get a 25 W charger; S20 Ultra will get a 45 W unit

One of the most common techniques employed by manufacturers to nickel-and-dime users is to exclude a fast charger out of the box. Even the Galaxy Note 10+, which supports 45 W wired charging, came with a 25 W brick out of the box. Thankfully, the Galaxy S20 series will be better off. According to a Tweet by the prolific leaker, Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will come with a 25 W charger out of the box, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 45 W brick. Based on the experience with my personal Galaxy Note 10+, there isn't much of a difference between the two. It has saved me fifteen to twenty minutes at best, and the extra battery fatigue that comes with the higher wattage isn't really worth the time I save.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ (both 4G and 5G models) ship with 25W Fast Charger.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G ships with 45W Fast Charger. All models come with AKG USB Type-C wired headphones in the box. You know the reason. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 7, 2020

Additionally, all three devices will come with a pair of AKG tuned USB Type-C headphones out of the box. It is a welcome addition, now that the prospects of the headphone jack on Samsung flagships are effectively dead. It will, very likely, be the same headphones that came with the Galaxy Note 10 series. Samsung is also slated to throw in a pair of Galaxy Buds+ with some eligible pre-orders. And while we're at it, here's a leaked S20 Ultra promo poster courtesy, Ishan Agarwal.

By the looks of it, there won't be a 4G version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Furthermore, there is also some debate surrounding just how much RAM each variant will get. While one leak said that 12 GB will be standard across all variants, another one claimed that the S20 Ultra could max out at 16 GB. Now, Roland Quandt has the following to say:

Not all Samsung Galaxy S20 4G models are equal. Some countries are getting an entry level config with 8 GB RAM instead of 12 GB to allow for lower pricing of the base models. 128GB flash memory on all variants and no other differences though. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 6, 2020

So, this could potentially give us well over a dozen Galaxy S20 phones, and even more if we are to include the 5G variants. The above Tweet can be corroborated by this Amazon listing for the Galaxy S20. Although the base variant will miss some of the gimmicky features such as a 108 MP camera, it'll still offer the quintessential Samsung experience. If you factor in carrier discounts, trade-ins, and whatnot, you could potentially get your hands on one for a fairly reasonable price.

The listed price of 3,122 AED translates to roughly $850, which is in line with the earlier rumors centered around the device's price. All things considered, everything we know about the upcoming flagships is through leaks, and we should have an answer to our questions on February 11th.