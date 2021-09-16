eFootball 2022 PC System Requirements Unveiled by KONAMI
KONAMI has updated the Steam page of eFootball 2022 with the game's official PC system requirements. The requirements are only slightly higher than eFootball PES 2021, even though this year's edition is running on Unreal Engine 4 instead of KONAMI's own Fox Engine.
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 - 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, / AMD FX-4350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 Ti / Radeon HD 7790
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 - 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
It is presently unclear whether eFootball 2022 on PC will be based on the next-generation (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X) version or on the current generation (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) version. Still, the game is set to launch as a free-to-play title on September 30th, featuring only the following limited amount of teams and modes.
Offline Matches
- Play against the AI or a friend offline with nine fully authentic clubs to choose from: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, São Paulo FC
- Choose from six stadiums: Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, eFootball Stadium
Online Events
- Experience cross-generation matchmaking (PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S vs. Xbox One) with weekly online events using pre-set teams, providing rewards such as GP
Over time, KONAMI will add more teams and modes to eFootball 2022, starting this Autumn. Even further ahead are important features like Edit Mode, controller support on mobile, PS5 haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, full cross-platform matchmaking, and new gameplay moves such as Power Pass, Power Shot, and other special kicks.
