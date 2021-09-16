eFootball 2022 PC System Requirements Unveiled by KONAMI

KONAMI has updated the Steam page of eFootball 2022 with the game's official PC system requirements. The requirements are only slightly higher than eFootball PES 2021, even though this year's edition is running on Unreal Engine 4 instead of KONAMI's own Fox Engine.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 - 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, / AMD FX-4350 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 Ti / Radeon HD 7790 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 - 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space



It is presently unclear whether eFootball 2022 on PC will be based on the next-generation (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X) version or on the current generation (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) version. Still, the game is set to launch as a free-to-play title on September 30th, featuring only the following limited amount of teams and modes.

eFootball 2022 Launches September 30th on PC and Consoles

Offline Matches Play against the AI or a friend offline with nine fully authentic clubs to choose from: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, São Paulo FC

Choose from six stadiums: Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, eFootball Stadium Online Events Experience cross-generation matchmaking (PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S vs. Xbox One) with weekly online events using pre-set teams, providing rewards such as GP

Over time, KONAMI will add more teams and modes to eFootball 2022, starting this Autumn. Even further ahead are important features like Edit Mode, controller support on mobile, PS5 haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, full cross-platform matchmaking, and new gameplay moves such as Power Pass, Power Shot, and other special kicks.