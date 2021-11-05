eFootball 2022 1.0 Update Delayed Until Spring 2022, KONAMI Announced

eFootball 2022 got a new patch today, version 0.9.1, but it's a minor release that was supposed to be a stepstone towards the larger 1.0.0 update scheduled for November 11th. However, KONAMI announced the delay of this highly anticipated patch all the way to Spring 2022. The Japanese studio also cancelled the Premium Player Pack; anyone who purchased it before will get automatic refunds.

We would like to inform you that the v1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022 (available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam), scheduled to be released on November 11, 2021, has been postponed until Spring 2022. Also, we would like to announce the cancellation and automatic refunds of eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the v1.0.0 update.

We have been working diligently towards distributing an update that will bring new content to the game, including a new mode where you can strengthen and play with an original team, as well as support for mobile devices on November 11, 2021. Unfortunately, we have concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and have decided to postpone the delivery.

Also, we have decided to cancel the preorder for eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the update.

We will release v0.9.1 to fix numerous bugs sequentially on each platform starting today (November 5). We will continue to improve and update our game. We will announce details of further updates and schedule for the mobile version later.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this causes our users and other stakeholders who have been looking forward to this title.