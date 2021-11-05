eFootball 2022 1.0 Update Delayed Until Spring 2022, KONAMI Announced
eFootball 2022 got a new patch today, version 0.9.1, but it's a minor release that was supposed to be a stepstone towards the larger 1.0.0 update scheduled for November 11th. However, KONAMI announced the delay of this highly anticipated patch all the way to Spring 2022. The Japanese studio also cancelled the Premium Player Pack; anyone who purchased it before will get automatic refunds.
We would like to inform you that the v1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022 (available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam), scheduled to be released on November 11, 2021, has been postponed until Spring 2022. Also, we would like to announce the cancellation and automatic refunds of eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the v1.0.0 update.
We have been working diligently towards distributing an update that will bring new content to the game, including a new mode where you can strengthen and play with an original team, as well as support for mobile devices on November 11, 2021. Unfortunately, we have concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and have decided to postpone the delivery.
Also, we have decided to cancel the preorder for eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in-game after the update.
We will release v0.9.1 to fix numerous bugs sequentially on each platform starting today (November 5). We will continue to improve and update our game. We will announce details of further updates and schedule for the mobile version later.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this causes our users and other stakeholders who have been looking forward to this title.
eFootball 2022 launched on September 30th essentially as a demo by KONAMI's own admission, with a roadmap of quick updates that should have added more content and gameplay features to the free-to-play game. However, the reception was so poor that the developers clearly felt they needed more time to address all the feedback and existing issues.
Meanwhile, FIFA 22 is off to another big start, and it's a great football game (minus the usual concerns on microtransactions), too.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter