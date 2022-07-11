eFootball 2022 New Video Highlights Version 1.0 Visual Improvements

Menu
Francesco De Meo
Jul 11, 2022
A new eFootball 2022 comparison video has been shared online, showcasing the visual improvements introduced by the 1.0 update.

The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, also highlights how the game is still far from being one of the best-looking sports games released in recent years, so there's still plenty of work to be done on multiple fronts before eFootball 2022 could be considered as a worthy successor to the Pro Evolution Soccer series.

eFootball 2022 was originally released on PC and consoles back in September 2021, and the launch version was incredibly disappointing. With update 1.0, which launched back in April, Konami tried to fix the most glaring issues of the game, also revealing that the developer was too focused on getting the game out to give the game the care it deserved. In a statement shared on April 6th, the developer confirmed that it had been hard at work to regain the trust of its fans and to make the game more enjoyable by adding new commands and gameplay mechanics, making balance changes, and much more. The additions did make eFootball 2022 a much better game than it was at launch, but, as already said, there is still plenty of work to be done.

eFootball 2022 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. The game is available on all formats as a free-to-play game.

