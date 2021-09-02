eFootball 2022 Launches September 30th on PC and Consoles

KONAMI announced today that eFootball 2022 will be released on September 30th for PC and consoles. As the Japanese studio admitted not long ago, this will be a first taste that only features the following content:

Offline Matches Play against the AI or a friend offline with nine fully authentic clubs to choose from: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, São Paulo FC

Choose from six stadiums: Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, eFootball Stadium Online Events Experience cross-generation matchmaking (PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S vs. Xbox One) with weekly online events using pre-set teams, providing rewards such as GP

Later this Autumn, the developers will add many more modes and features as detailed below. At the same time, the game will be released on mobile across both iOS and Android.

Creative Teams Sign footballers and coaches that match your favourite formations and tactics, then train and strengthen them to play against players from around the world. In eFootball 2022, players will be able to target the signings that they covet the most, making team building more accessible

Choose a Base Team from one of over 600 licensed clubs/teams to use their authentic crest, kit and stadium*, before building out your dream squad *Authentic stadiums are not available for all clubs. New Match Modes* eFootball Creative League – this is a league where players can use their Creative Team to compete against other players to become the best in the world. Earn points in order to be promoted to the next league level and earn rewards based on your performance in each of the 10 rounds of matches

Visit the official eFootball website to learn more about player development Match Passes & Objectives* After a number of certain match types played, Match Passes will reward items such as “Nominating Contract”, which will allow users to sign specific players of their choosing, eFootball Coins and more. Users will also have the option to purchase a premium “Advantage Match Pass” for even greater rewards

Separately, receive in-game rewards for completing certain objectives and for even greater rewards, users have the option to spend eFootball™ Coins to unlock Premium Objectives *Certain functionality will go live after v1.0 launch, more details will be shared.

Later still, KONAMI is planning to add the Edit Mode, controller support on mobile, PS5 haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, full cross-platform matchmaking, and even advanced gameplay features such as Power Pass, Power Shot, and other special kicks.

As a reminder, eFootball 2022 is a free-to-play game for the first time in the franchise.