iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Developer Beta 7 Now Available for Download
Apple has released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 developer beta 7 for both iPhone and iPad users. It is an over the air download.
You Can Now Download iOS 14 Beta 7 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 for iPhone and iPad if You are a Registered Developer
Beta 7 of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is now available for download. Just like the sixth-beta, this one's available as an over the air update if you already have a previous beta installed on your compatible iPhone or iPad. And as ever, this beta is packed with more bug fixes and performance related enhancements, making it an important update to those who have installed the beta on a device that serves the purpose as a daily driver.
Download iOS 14 Beta 7, iPadOS Beta 7 Over the Air
In order to grab the latest beta right now, simply follow the steps outlined below:
- Make sure you have 50% or more battery on your iPhone and iPad
- Connect to Wi-Fi by going to Settings > Wi-Fi
- Launch the Settings app
- Navigate to General > Software Update
- Let the page refresh and then tap on Download and Install
If you are looking to download iOS 14 beta 7 and iPadOS 14 beta 7 for the first time, then make sure you check out: Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Over the Air Without Losing Your Files or Settings
Clean Install and Everything Else
You have the option to clean install the latest update, perform a downgrade back to iOS 13 if you so desire and whatnot. We have all the relevant tutorials posted below:
It is extremely important that you go ahead and install the update right away. Given that we are already in September, it is highly likely that the final release of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 isn't that far off. Sticking around with older betas is really not a good idea, unless you are looking for trouble on the software end.
Interested in learning about the new features in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 instead? Check out the following:
While you are here, be sure check out the following:
