iOS 14 public beta 7 and iPadOS 14 public beta 7 is now available and you can download it for free in a few simple steps.

Download iOS 14 Beta 7 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 for Free Through Apple's Beta Software Program for Public Beta Testers

Apple blessed every registered developer with a brand new seed of iOS 14 beta 7 and iPadOS 14 beta 7 a while back. Obviously, you have to pay Apple in order to get access to those builds. But thankfully, you can download all the latest software for free, without paying a dime.

In order to do that, simply sign up to Apple's free Beta Software Program. This is meant for those who are adventurous enough to test out Apple's upcoming software and help out the company is squashing bugs, improving performance and ultimately deliver the best possible experience to everyone else when release time comes.

If you are all up for that, then simply check out our tutorial below on how to sign up and ultimately download the latest beta for free:

Keep one thing in mind: install the beta on a test device, if you happen to have one lying around. Although we are quite deep into the beta cycle, which means things are pretty stable, but you never know when a bug or two would end up ruining your entire day. There is also a possibility that your favorite third-party app refuses to work at all with the beta, so be careful out there.

