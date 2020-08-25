Download: iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Beta 6 has Arrived for iPhone and iPad

It’s here. iOS 14 beta 6 and iPadOS 14 beta 6 is now available for both iPhone and iPad for download.

iOS 14 Beta 6 and iPadOS Beta 6 Now Available for Download for Registered Developers

As we move closer to the final release of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple is now churning out new betas on a weekly basis. It was only last week the company pushed out beta 5 to registered developers and public beta testers, and now we have the sixth version of the software at hand.

Download iOS 14 Beta 6 and iPadOS 14 Beta 6 for Free

In order to download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 beta 6 over the air, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update. This will work only if you have a previous beta installed on your iPhone or iPad.

Clean installing the new beta is an option available to registered developers. Simply grab the IPSW file from Apple’s developer program website and follow the guide posted here on how to restore using iTunes or Finder:

Last but not the least, you can take the new beta for a spin absolutely free. There are two ways to install iOS 14 beta 6 and iPadOS 14 beta 6, but the best route is the official one by signing up to the Beta Software Program. It is absolutely safe and the update will pushed to you over the air, meaning you don’t have to fiddle around with computers or cables in order to get things done. You can read more about it below:

At this point, do not expect Apple to add new features to the iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 beta. But you can expect a lot of polish around corners and of course, performance related enhancements.

However, if there is something noteworthy in this update, we will point it out to our readers.

