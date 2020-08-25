Download iOS 14 Beta 6 and iPadOS 14 Beta 6 for Free
You can download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 6 absolutely free using Apple’s Beta Software Program. Here’s how you do it.
Here’s How You Can Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta 6 Without Developer Account, Absolutely Free
iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 6 was just seeded to developers and we’re pretty sure you are scrambling around to try it out somehow. Don’t panic, you can take the new beta for a spin absolutely free, thanks to Apple’s Beta Software Program which is meant for public beta testers.
If you haven’t tried it already and are a complete newbie, then signing up to the program is super easy. First and foremost, go to beta.apple.com and then sign in using the same Apple ID which you use on your iPhone or iPad. The beta site will then ask you to download and profile onto your device, restart and then download the update over the air. You can read about it in more detail by checking out the links below:
