iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Compatible Devices [List]

Wondering whether or not your iPhone or iPad will run iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 beta? Here is a complete list of compatible devices.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta Works on All Devices that Can Run Apple's iOS 13 / iPadOS 13 - Apple's Legendary Software Software Continues

It's been rumored for quite a while now that Apple's latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad - iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 - will support every device that can run iOS 13 and iPadOS. That sounds like an insane piece of information. But now, everything has been confirmed and Apple is indeed bringing the software update to devices as old as the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE which is extremely incredible.

iOS 14 Beta Compatible Devices

Here is the complete list of supported iOS 14 devices, straight from Apple's very own website:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14 Beta Compatible Devices

These are the devices that will receive the iPadOS 14 update:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

And obviously, since these devices will get the update later this year, therefore this automatically means that you can test out the beta update on it at this very moment. But again, at the time of writing, the beta is in its infancy which means it is going to be plagued with bugs, especially in the performance and battery department. If that is the kind of nausea you do not want to deal with, then wait for the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 betas to mature a little. Jumping onboard the bandwagon when the public beta arrives is usually a great time. So, it's a good idea to stay away from the beta as long as possible until things smooth out on their own. Until or unless you have a spare iPhone or iPad with you for the sole purpose of testing crazy software updates, only then you may go ahead with the early beta updates without much to worry about.

