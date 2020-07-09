Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta – Here’s How to Download

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the first beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS to the public. The public beta arrives two weeks after Apple seeded the first beta to developers. If you're interested in checking it out for yourself, here's how you can download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on your iPhone and iPad.

Download iOS 14 and iPadOS Public Beta on Your iPhone and iPad Right Now

If you're not enrolled in Apple's developer beta testing program, you can download the public beta to test iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on your iPhone and iPad. Take note that since iOS 14 and iPadOS rests in the beta phase, it is crawling with bugs. Henceforth, we would not recommend you to install it on your primary device.

Download: iOS 13.6 GM, watchOS 6.2.8 GM, tvOS 13.4.8 GM Released

Here's what you have to do in order to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on your compatible iPhone and iPad.

Download iOS 14 and iPadOS Public Beta on iPhone and iPad

Please make sure your device is compatible with the public beta before go ahead: iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Compatible Devices [List]

1. The first thing that you have to do is head over to Apple's beta program website and 'Sign Up'. Log in through the same Apple ID that you're running on your iPhone.

2. Now, select iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 and join the beta program.

3. Now, on your iPhone or iPad, navigate to Apple's public beta website and log in with your Apple ID.

Apple Might Introduce QR Code Payments with Apple Pay in iOS 14

4. Go to the iOS tab for iPhone or iPad tab for iPadOS and select Download Profile. You will now be prompted to download iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone. Once the profile is installed, restart your device.

5. Once your device turns back on, head over to Settings > General > Software Update and wait for a bit. iOS 14 beta should now appear to download. If it doesn't restart your device again and follow the same steps.

That's all there is to it, folks. You will receive future updates automatically via OTA updates. If you're not familiar, check out our in-depth announcement of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

While you are here, check out the following: