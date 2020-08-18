Brand new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 5 has been released for iPhone and iPad developers. Here’s how you can download it.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 5 Now Available with Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements, Download it Today

It almost feels like yesterday Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers. Now, the company is taking things further with the release of iOS 14 beta 5 and iPadOS 14 beta 5. Both updates are available for all compatible devices. If you already have a previous update installed, you can grab the latest one over the air: Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Over the Air Without Losing Your Files or Settings

tvOS 14 Beta 5 Has Been Released, Download and Update Today

If you don’t want to go into too much detail and wish to grab the update right away, then simply follow the steps outlined below:

Note: You must be connected to Wi-Fi and have at least 50% or more battery life remaining in order to install the update

Launch the Settings app

app Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install as soon as the new beta shows up for download

You have the option of installing the update from scratch, which of course means that you will lose your files and settings. But, you already knew that, didn’t you? If you are interested, check out the tutorial here: How to Clean Install iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta on iPhone and iPad

You can download iOS 14 beta 5 or iPadOS 14 beta 5 without a developer account, absolutely free. You can either take the developer profile route or just sign up to Apple’s Beta Software Program. We highly suggest the latter since it is completely risk-free.

At this point it is very hard to say what new changes Apple might have brought to the table. But a wild guess would suggest that this is nothing but a bug fix release, and obviously it is. You can also expect this update to improve on battery life related issues, if you have been having them. Furthermore, performance issues should be fixed here, but we will see the real changes in this department once the final version is out some time later this year.

watchOS 7 Beta 5 for Apple Watch Released, Download Now

Interested in learning about the new features in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 instead? Check out the following:

While you are here, be sure check out the following: