Download iOS 13.4.1 IPSW for 2020 iPhone SE [Direct Link]

You can download the iOS 13.4.1 IPSW update for the 2020 iPhone SE for clean restore. We have the direct link to the file.

Apple Releases iOS 13.4.1 for Latest iPhone SE, Grab the Firmware File Today for Clean Restore Using iTunes or Finder

Apple's brand new iPhone SE is about to reach the homes of customers and the company has released the iOS 13.4.1 update for the new smartphone. In case you are wondering, it carries the same changes which were introduced for all currently available devices - fix a FaceTime related issue and fix for a bug pertaining to Bluetooth.

Downgrade iOS 13.4.1 to iOS 13.4 on iPhone and iPad [Tutorial]

Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

Remember, this firmware file is only necessary if are planning to do a clean install of iOS 13.4.1. Apart from that, it's essentially useless since the iPhone SE will ship with this firmware onboard.

In order to perform a clean restore, just grab the firmware file from the link below and follow the guide outlined here: Clean Install iOS 13 Final or iPadOS on iPhone, iPad Right Now [Tutorial]

Download iOS 13.4.1 IPSW for iPhone SE [Direct link]

The new iPhone SE is a successor to the model that was released four years ago. But rather than redoing the same phone again, Apple stepped things up with a 4.7-inch display, wireless charging, faster wired charging, glass front and back, and of course, the mighty A13 Bionic chip. Overall, it's a solid little package that is sure to entice users without putting too much pressure on the wallet. Who would've thought that Apple would release an iPhone for $399, right? Well, it did happen.

