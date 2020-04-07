Download iOS 13.4.1 (iPadOS) with Bug Fixes for iPhone and iPad

You can go ahead and download iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 for both iPhone and iPad. This is nothing more than a bug fix release.

iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 Released by Apple, Patches Bugs Left Out by iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4

It was just a week back Apple released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, and earlier this week we started getting reports that Apple is set to release iOS 13.4.1 with bug fixes. And here we are with the rumored update, all set to be downloaded by all compatible iPhone and iPad users out there.

Before you download iOS 13.4.1 or iPadOS 13.4.1, let's have a quick look at what the update brings with it:

Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

iPadOS change: Addresses an issue on iPad Pro 12.9-inch and iPad Pro 11-inch (latest generation) where the flashlight may not turn on after tapping the Flashlight button in Control Center or on the Lock screen

As you can see, this is nothing more than a bug fix release which is absolutely vital at this point. If there were security related issues with iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4, we're hoping they have been fixed in this release as well.

Download iOS 13.4.1 / iPadOS 13.4.1 Over the Air

Follow the steps and you will be on iOS 13.4.1 / iPadOS 13.4.1 in a matter of minutes:

Make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi

Make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

iOS 13.4.1 / iPadOS 13.4.1 IPSW for Clean Install

If you are looking to clean Install iOS 13.4.1 or iPadOS 13.4.1 on your iPhone or iPad, then download the IPSW file from the links below and then follow the guide posted here for detailed instructions: Clean Install iOS 13 Final or iPadOS on iPhone, iPad Right Now [Tutorial]

If you rely on a jailbreak then it's important that you steer clear of this update completely. Once we have a proper update regarding the jailbreak status, only then make your move accordingly.

Looking to downgrade back to iOS 13.4 / iPadOS 13.4 instead? Check out the following tutorial: