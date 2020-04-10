Here’s How iOS 13.4.1 Stacks up Against iOS 13.4 in a Speed Test Comparison – Video

A few days ago, Apple had seen fit to release iOS 13.4.1 to the general public. While it was a minor update aimed at bug fixes pertaining to Bluetooth and FaceTime where calls were prevented from going out to older devices. However, you have to ask whether the new firmware update brings performance improvements to the table. To find an answer to that, check out the iOS 13.4.1 speed test comparison.

To make things more clear for us and to find the truth, YouTuber iAppleBytes have conducted an iOS 13.4.1 speed test comparison against iOS 13.4. The test was conducted across a wide range of iPhone models. As can be seen in the video embedded below, iOS 13.4.1 does not bring any significant performance boost to the table. The test was conducted on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone XR. Check out the video embedded below for more details on it.

When it comes to the general everyday tasks and benchmark scores, the results are pretty much identical. However, in my personal opinion, the animations were smoother in iOS 13.4.1. While there's no explanation for it, you should definitely update to iOS 13.4.1 since it fixes a number of bugs. If your iPhone is lagging or not performing as it should, try restarting the device which mostly clears any troubling errors.

At this point in time, we're not sure how iOS 13.4.1 stacks up against iOS 13.4 in a battery test comparison. However, the prior should not have an impact on the battery. iOS 13.4 was a major update compared to iOS 13.4 as it brought a number of forward-facing additions to the table which includes improvements in battery life. This is due to the fact that iOS 13.3.1 had some underlying bugs that caused the battery to drain. We're glad that it is fixed.

