Latest Checkra1n v0.10.1 Update Now Lets You Jailbreak iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4.1, More

Apple had seen fit to release the iOS 13.4.1 update to the general public. While we're glad that it brings several bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table, the jailbreak community should take note of every update in order to be cautious about whether to update to the latest build or not. However, the latest update does not bring any major implications as the Checkra1n team has released an update for its tool that lets users jailbreak iOS 13.4 as well as iOS 13.4.1.

Checkra1n Jailbreak Now Supports iOS 13.4 to iOS 13.4.1 - Update Now to the Latest Build

Unc0ver jailbreak, at this point in time, does not support the new firmware as the tool can only be used to jailbreak iOS 13 to iOS 13.3. With the latest update, Checkra1n users can jailbreak iOS 13.4 to iOS 13.4.1. The entire changelog for the latest Checkra1n v0.10.1 is posted on the official website and boasts the following changes:

Bug fixes Fixes support for A7 devices

Fixes an issue in 12.4 which caused the device to panic and reboot on attempted shutdown

Fixes an issue that caused the keychain to lose new passwords

Fixes an issue which caused the GUI/ncurses to crash when used more than once

Fixes an issue where a userspace reboot won’t restart dropbear Other changes Added 13.4 and 13.4.1 support

Introducing kernel patch finder v2 – rewritten from the ground up for sanic speed

You can now quit from the webra1n interface

If your iPhone or iPad is jailbroken using the Checkra1n jailbreak tool, you can update your device's firmware to iOS 13.4 to iOS 13.4.1 and jailbreak again using the latest Checkra1n v0.10.1. if you're using an older version of the Checkra1n jailbreak, you can also deploy the latest update of the exploit even if you're not running the latest iOS 13.4 or iOS 13.4.1. This is due to the fact that the update brings several bug fixes, performance improvements and support for the latest firmware.

hello again 👋 @checkra1n beta 0.10.1 is now available! It includes support for iOS 13.4 and 13.4.1, introduces KPF v2 for super-fast boots and other bug fixes and general improvements. Get it at https://t.co/fZ7RzWEWmR! — Jamie Bishop (@jamiebishop123) April 8, 2020

If you're up for it, you can download the latest version of Checkra1n jailbreak for iOS 13.4 to iOS 13.4.1 for free from Checkra1n's official website. Also, check out our step by step instructions on how to jailbreak using the Checkra1n tool if you're not familiar.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the exploit as soon as we hear it. Have you jailbroken your iPhone or iPad yet? Are you looking to update to the latest iOS 13.4.1 now that Checkra1n supports it? Let us know in the comments.