Crysis Remastered vs Original Crysis Comparison Shots Paint a Troubling Picture for Crytek’s Upcoming Remaster

After yesterday’s freshly-released Crysis Remastered screenshots, the first comparison shots have surfaced, comparing Crysis Remastered to the original Crysis from 2007.

As covered yesterday, the first screenshots for Crytek’s upcoming didn’t show much of an improvement over the vanilla version of the shooter, and as expected, the first comparison screenshots have now surfaced.

The direct-feed screenshots are courtesy of ResetEra members ‘Last Colossi’ and ‘cOZm1c’ and try to compare the remaster to the vanilla version of Crysis on the same location and time of day. Check them out in the gallery below. The first image of each comparison shot is vanilla Crysis, whereas the second shot is direct-feed screenshot from the remaster.













Based on these comparison screenshots, some minor improvements can be discerned, but overall it appears that the original Crysis looks better than the new footage that surfaced yesterday - the remaster looks highly oversaturated compared to vanilla Crysis and there also appears to be more detail in the original game from 2007.

We also came across two screenshots comparing Crysis Remastered to Crysis running with an enhanced mod on PC. It's clear that the modded version of the original version currently looks better than Crytek's upcoming remaster.

Of course, there's the possibility that the remaster screenshots are from one of the upcoming console versions, but Crytek has yet to clarify on which platform the footage was running.

Crysis Remastered is rumored to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on July 23. According to Crytek, the title will feature high-quality textures, an HD texture pack, improved art assets, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, and particle effects (where applicable). In additiom, volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections have been promised.