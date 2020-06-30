Crysis Remastered First Screenshots Don’t Look Particularly Impressive

The first Crysis Remastered screenshots have been released online, and they don't paint a particularly promising picture for the upcoming remaster.

The screenshots, which have emerged on the Microsoft Store, do not look particularly impressive, as the remaster doesn't seem to be a major upgrade over the original. They are likely taken from the Xbox One version of the game, so there is the chance that the game will look much better on PC.

The Crysis Remastered Microsoft Store listing also confirmed that the game is releasing on July 23rd. A new trailer, which is officially launching tomorrow, also leaked online, but its quality makes it difficult to understand how much the visuals have been improved over the original.

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around – now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware. Suit up: Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight. Adapt: In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments. Customize: A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien. Conquer: Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges – including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive. Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

Crysis Remastered launches on July 23rd on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.