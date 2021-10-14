Crysis 2 Remastered Delivers Technically on Consoles, Offers Solid 60fps on Both PS5 and XBX

Crysis games and consoles have traditionally not going along very well. The original releases of the games typically weren’t great on consoles and last year’s Crysis Remastered was also a disappointment. Well, tomorrow marks the launch of Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and according to the tech heads at Digital Foundry, Crytek and Saber Interactive have done a much better job on consoles this time. You can check out Digital Foundry’s full analysis for Crysis 2 Remastered, below.

As we’ve already detailed, Crysis 2 Remastered has a received a fairly extensive sprucing up in general, with improved lighting, shadows, and assets, with tons of textures now being physically based. Some features, like ray tracing and DLSS are PC only, but most of the new features are available on consoles too. It should also be mentioned, that the game can’t be played natively on PS5 of Xbox Series X/S – it’s only available via backward compatibility. There are some differences between the base Xbox One/PS4 and the PS4 Pro/Xbox One X versions, which carry over to the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, such as tessellation, and better particle lighting and global illumination.

Okay, enough preamble – how does Crysis 2 Remastered run on console? Well, the Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, PS4 Pro, and PS5 all run in dynamic 4K that can drop as low as 1080p (which happens less often on the newer consoles, as you’d expect). Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S runs at a dynamic 1440p and can drop as low as 900p. The base PS4 is a locked 1080p and the Xbox One is a locked 900p.

The last gen consoles all run at a rock solid 30fps, while the Xbox Series X and PS5 maintain a steady 60fps. The Xbox Series S is a mostly solid 60fps, with some small dips into the mid 50s. In other good news, these new versions of Crysis 2 actually feature proper frame pacing, so the stutters that plagued the games back in the back in the day are finally dealt with.

Of course, if you want the absolute lushest visual experience, you’re best off grabbing Crysis Remastered Trilogy on PC, but it seems as though, for the first time, Crysis 2 (and presumably Crysis 3) will be solidly playable on consoles.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy launches on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch tomorrow (October 15). The games can also be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. The Trilogy can be purchased as a bundle for $50 or you can buy each individual game for $30.