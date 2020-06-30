Crysis Remastered To Drop July 23rd, According to Microsoft Store

The first gameplay trailer for Crysis Remastered was originally scheduled to release on July 1st and tease players with an upcoming release date. However, a new store listing page on the Microsoft Store has confirmed Crysis Remastered's release date as well as a new gameplay trailer.

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around – now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.

Suit up: Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.

Adapt: In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

Customize: A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

Conquer: Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges – including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.