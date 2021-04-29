Crysis Remastered PC Update Adds Experimental “Ray Tracing Boost Mode”

Crytek has just dropped its latest update for Crysis Remastered, and its big new feature is the experimental Ray Tracing Boost Mode. The goal of RT Boost Mode is to amp up the game’s reflections and other effects without affecting performance in a big way. Basically, it’s a fun thing that will make your game look extra shiny if that’s what you’re looking for.

GeForce Now Adding New Features, Metro Exodus EE, More; Game Ready Driver 466.27 Out Now

Here’s the lowdown on Ray Tracing Boost Mode from the Crysis Remastered ver. 2.1.2 patch notes:

Experimental Ray Tracing Boost mode has been added. RT reflections have been enabled on nearly all surfaces in game.

Ray randomization has enabled for proper support of rough surfaces.

About 5% of specular reflectance has been added by default to all surfaces. During the development of Crysis Remastered, the team came up with the concept of adding a boost to ray tracing. This boost mode is more of a fun/experimental feature that we wanted to bring to all the ray tracing enthusiasts out there, to give more effects with minimal impact on performance. This option has been added to the in-game Graphic settings menu and can only be activated when Global Raytracing option is enabled.

Of course, update 2.1.2 also offers the usual array of fixes and tweaks, including…

Motion blur has been reactivated: Motion Blur was temporary disabled with 2.1.1 due to some issues where the motion blur effect was far more intense than intended. A fix has been implemented and motion blur is now available once again.

Improvement made to the model for the SCAR.

Fixed a bug that let players activate Anti-Aliasing (AA) from the options menu when DLSS is turned on.

Developer Note: By design, AA is not supposed to work while NVIDIA’s DLSS is active. To increase the visibility on this, AA will now be greyed out once DLSS has been turned on.

Fixed a UI issue that resulted in the selected difficulty settings appearing as set to “Easy” when another difficulty has been selected.

Fixed some black or random textures that could appear when ray tracing is enabled on some PCs.

Reduced and fixed several visible cracks that can appear in ray tracing geometry.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when Raytracing has been enabled.

Fixed some incorrect texture tiling that could be visible when ray tracing is enabled.

Fixed an issue that could result in stalls when loading ray tracing textures.

Optimized the GPU memory usage in RTX mode (freed around 300+ MB on GPU).

Fixed an issue with some light clip volumes support when ray tracing is enabled which will now allow for more precise RT shading.

Fixed and issue that caused ray tracing Screen Space Reflections to not be visible on distant surfaces.

Optimized ray tracing Screen Space Reflections performance for 4K.

Crysis Remastered ver 2.1.2 should be available to download now. The game’s last big PC update, ver. 2.1, added NVIDIA DLSS support – get the details on that here.