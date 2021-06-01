Crysis Remastered Trilogy Announced for Late 2021, Saber Interactive Once Again in Charge

Crytek has been teasing it for a while, but now they’ve now confirmed they’ll be following up last year’s Crysis Remastered with Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which will include updated versions of every game in the series. Saber Interactive will once again be taking the lead on the remastering, and players will have the option of picking up Crysis Remastered Trilogy as a bundle or buying each game individually. Unfortunately, Crytek hasn’t revealed many technical details of the new remasters, but Crysis 2 and 3 are looking pretty good in a new trailer.

Not bad! Here’s hoping the new releases don’t suffer the same issues Crysis Remastered did at launch. New to the Crysis series? Here’s Crytek’s official description of the trilogy:

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will give players not familiar with the franchise to be able to play through the whole storyline from the very beginning with this all-in-one bundle. Players will be transported through, North Korean islands, to New York City where they’ll have to save humanity from a deadly virus, to the finale where they’ll be on a revenge mission to uncover the truth about C.E.L.L. Crysis Remastered - A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over a chain of North Korean islands. Playing as super-soldier Prophet, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis Trilogy Remastered comes to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch sometime this Fall. Which is your favorite game in the trilogy?