CAPCOM Plans to Release Multiple Major Games in FY23, Selling a Record 37 Million Units

Today, CAPCOM reported record sales in the fiscal year that ended last March. The company reached 32.6 million units sold in total, which led to net sales of $850 million (up 15.5 % from the previous fiscal year), operating income of $330 million (up 24.0 % from the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of $340 million (up 27.2 % from the previous fiscal year), and net income of $250 million (up 30.6 % from the previous fiscal year). The performance was driven mainly by Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and back catalog sales.

The most interesting tidbits come from CAPCOM's outlook for the next fiscal year, though. The Japanese company is planning to break further records with estimated sales of 37 million units, of which 30 million would take place outside of Japan. CAPCOM is expecting to sell 27 million units with catalog games and 10 million units with new games, which brings us to the next slide, where the company reveals plans to release multiple major games in the fiscal year 2023 (due to end in March 2023).

One of them is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the Monster Hunter Rise expansion due to launch on June 30th for PC and Nintendo Switch. CAPCOM left the rest to our guessing game.

Announced titles include Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, Capcom Fighting Collection, Resident Evil 2/3/7 getting next-gen console versions, Resident Evil Re:Verse, and the Resident Evil Village DLC.

None of these can be considered major new titles, though. That moniker seems far more appropriate for the co-op dinosaur action game Exoprimal and the mysterious Pragmata, set in a dystopian near-future on Earth’s Moon.

There's also the possibility that CAPCOM may release the highly anticipated (but still unconfirmed) Dragon's Dogma sequel in the fiscal year 2023. Hideaki Itsuno teased on December 31st that his next project was progressing well, so here's hoping we'll get an official announcement fairly soon.