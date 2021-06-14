Resident Evil Village is Getting DLC, RE: Verse is Launching Next Month

Capcom has provided Resident Evil fans with a steady stream of horrific fun in recent years, but they haven’t always been great about supporting their RE games post launch. The DLC for Resident Evil 2 was pretty limited and Resident Evil 3 didn’t get any at all, so what’s going to happen with the newly-released Resident Evil Village? Thankfully, during the Capcom E3 Showcase, RE Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda announced that the game will indeed be getting DLC, although development on it has “just started” so we’ll probably have to wait a while for more information.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil Re:Verse, the cell-shaded multiplayer game originally meant to drop alongside Resident Evil Village, will now be launching sometime in July. A more specific release date wasn’t locked down, but at least we know we won’t be waiting too much longer. The game will be free for anybody who has already purchased RE Village.

Still haven’t booked your ticket for Resident Evil Village? You should definitely get on that, as I found the game's variety and crazy horror set pieces more than made up for some inconsistent moments in my full review…

Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. What kind of DLC do you hope RE Village gets? I have a sneaking suspicion Lady Dimitrescu may feature heavily in whatever Capcom cooks up.