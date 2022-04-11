Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Announced, Will Offer 32 More Classics

Looking to revisit the era of greasy joysticks and pockets full of jangling quarters? Well, Capcom has you covered (again) as they just revealed the somewhat awkwardly-titled Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, the follow-up to last year’s well-received Capcom Arcade Stadium. We don’t know exactly what games to expect from this second Arcade Stadium yet, but Capcom is promising 32 more games, with 1984’s SonSon being free-to-play. Those who grab the Capcom Fighting Collection will also get Three Wonders for free.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is bringing another 32 arcade classics to Switch, PS4, XB1, and PC!

SonSon will be a free download with this collection, and pre-orders / early purchases of Capcom Fighting Collection will also get Three Wonders as a bonus at launch.

More info soon! pic.twitter.com/mbvrpwr7LB — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) April 11, 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Footage Showcases New Monster Lunagaron

Get in on even more arcade action with Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium when it drops later this year! Featuring a variety of old-school classics from the arcade heyday, SonSon, one of Capcom’s earliest games, will be available as a free download when Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium launches later this year. Plus, pre-orders and early purchases of Capcom Fighting Collection will get you access to Three Wonders as a bonus game in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium at launch.

For those who didn’t get in on the first Capcom Arcade Stadium, one game (the original 1943) was offered for free, while all other games could be purchased a la carte (in the case of Ghosts ‘n Goblins) or purchased in packs featuring 10 games apiece. It seems likely Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will be the same, raising the question of why exactly Capcom opted for a sequel rather than just releasing more games for the original Arcade Stadium. This company works in mysterious ways sometimes.

For those wondering, the original Capcom Arcade Stadium lineup includes 1941, 1942, 1943, 1944, Ghosts 'n Goblins, Vulgus, Pirate Ship Higemaru, Commando, Section Z, Trojan, Legendary Wings, Bionic Commando, Forgotten Worlds, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Strider, Dynasty Wars, Final Fight, Mercs, Mega Twins, Carrier Air Wing, Street Fighter II, Captain Commando, Varth: Operation Thunderstorm, Warriors of Fate, Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Armored Warriors, Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness, 19XX: The War Against Destiny, Battle Circuit, Giga Wing, 1944, and Progear.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will be available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch (and Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility) later this year.