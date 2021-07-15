Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed to 2022 in Order to Deliver a “Smooth Gameplay Experience”

It seems Capcom has reversed coursed on releasing Resident Evil Re:Verse in 2021. The cell-shaded multiplayer game was originally meant to drop alongside Resident Evil Village, then pushed back to July, and now its been delayed all the way to an unspecified date in 2022.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

Resident Evil Re:Verse wasn’t received particularly well during its betas, but it wouldn’t be the first so-so multiplayer game with the RE franchise attached to it. So, kudos for Capcom for actually going back to the drawing board and trying to deliver something fans will actually enjoy. Oh, and don’t worry, despite the delay Capcom still promises those who purchased Resident Evil Village will get Re:Verse for free – just don’t lose your code if you bought a physical copy of Village!

For players who purchased a physical version of Resident Evil Village, we recommend that you keep track of the included Resident Evil Re:Verse download code or add it to your account now so that you are ready to play when the game launches next year. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

Haven’t been keeping up with Resident Evil Re:Verse? Here’s the game’s official description…

Resident Evil Re:Verse is a thank you bonus to fans features striking comic-style visuals and sets popular Resident Evil characters against each other in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic Resident Evil locations. Players can choose from a fan-favorite roster, each with their own unique skillsets to master. A fight to the death that all Resident Evil fans can enjoy! In Resident Evil Re:Verse you can test your skills against other players in four to six-person deathmatch battles. Play as beloved characters from the Resident Evil series and turn the tides of battle with powerful bioweapons. Take part in 5-minute Deathmatches, where the player with the most points wins! Use the weapons and items you find to take down even more powerful enemies!

Turn the Tides with Bioweapon's Revenge! When your character is taken out, their body transforms into a powerful bioweapon which can be used against other players. Pick up multiple Virus Capsules to transform into even stronger bioweapons. Getting revenge with a bioweapon is also a great chance for more points!

What do you think? Will Capcom be able to whip Resident Evil Re:Verse into shape? Or will the RE multiplayer curse continue?