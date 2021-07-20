Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Already Shipped 1+ Million Units

CAPCOM announced this morning that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, released just over ten days ago on PC and Nintendo Switch, already managed to surpass one million units between physical shipments and digital sales.

The Monster Hunter series continues to do exceedingly well for CAPCOM. Monster Hunter World became by far the best-selling game of the legendary Japanese publisher, and Monster Hunter Rise also had a great debut on the Nintendo Switch this year, shipping over 7 million units in just two months. The game is scheduled to hit PC as well in early 2022, which is certain to further bolster game sales.

Monster Hunter Netflix Anime Gets a Release Date, Trailer Shows Familiar Faces and Beasts

Now, even the spin-off series appears to be taking off with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In his review, Kai rated the game eight out of ten.

The Monster Hunter Stories spinoff series personally feels like the sort of title you buy for a kid brother that is fascinated with watching grandiose hunts against elder dragons and wants to join in on the adventure. It's streamlined down to the basics in a way that appeals to both JRPG and Monster Hunter apprentices while retaining the core aspects in a meaningful way. It may not be a proper substitute for a mainline Monster Hunter title but absolutely stands on its own as a unique and rewarding challenge. Geared towards a younger or perhaps less experienced player base, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin carves off a big piece of hunting joy while trimming away the fat.

Are you enjoying this new game in the Monster Hunter franchise? Let us know in the comments section.