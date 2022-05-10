Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Trailer Showcases Seregios, New Subspecies, Switch Skill Swap and More

A new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer has been shared online, showing more of the new content coming to the latest entry in the series by Capcom.

The new trailer, which has been shared during today's Digital Event, showcases returning monster Seregios from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, new subspecies like Aurora Somnacanth, whose breath attack will now freeze hunters instead of putting them to sleep, and Magma Almudron.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak File Size Confirmed by CAPCOM

The new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak trailer also confirmed some of the new features and mechanics that will be added to the game next month. A new quest type called Follower Quests will be introduced by the expansion, allowing players to go on a hunt with NPC hunters from both Kamura Village and Elgado. Additionally, the expansion will also introduce Switch Skill Swap, a new ability that allows players to switch between Switch Skills sets on the fly, opening up some very interesting combat options. More information on this new mechanic, as well as on other gameplay tweaks, has been revealed during the digital event, which can be checked out in full below.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30th. The base game is now available worldwide. You can learn more about it by checking out my review of the PC version.