Borderlands Movie Handed to Tim Miller for Reshoots

The Borderlands movie has been handed over from Eli Roth to Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate), according to a Deadline report, for two weeks worth of reshoots. Director Eli Roth is reportedly busy with Thanksgiving, a horror movie based on a mock trailer included in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse. The Thanksgiving film is expected to start shooting in March, featuring a script penned by Jeff Rendell.

As for the Borderlands movie, Deadline says the director switch was amicable rather than troubled as some rumors had hinted. Originally announced in early 2020, the Borderlands adaptation features Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jack Black as Claptrap, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Kevin Hart as Roland, Janina Gavankar as Knoxx, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Gina Gershon as Moxxi, Olivier Richters as Krom, Benjamin Biron Davis as Marcus, Bobby Lee as Larry, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, Steven Boyer as Scooter, and Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, who was also the focus of the most recent game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

The game received an 8.5 out of 10 score on Wccftech. Here's what Rosh Kelly had to say about it:

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers some new aspects of the series, with more of the classic, almost unbeatable gunplay and wild combat encounters. It is a vibrant, slightly disjointed world ripe for exploration and trouble. Although it misses a few marks, it’s a spinoff series fans will enjoy and high fantasy fans will inevitably laugh or roll their eyes at.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was also featured among our best shooter titles released in 2022.

