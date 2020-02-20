Borderlands Movie from Horror Vet Eli Roth Announced via a Now-Deleted Pitchford Tweet

It’s been known for a while that some form of Borderlands movie was in the works, and earlier this morning Randy Pitchford let the details slip – apparently, horror veteran Eli Roth will helming the flick. Pitchford quickly deleted the tweet for reasons unknown, but, of course, the Internet never forgets. Here's the screenshot receipt, courtesy of Kotaku.

I'm very excited to welcome Eli Roth as Director of the Borderlands movie in development with Lionsgate and Arad Productions. Please welcome Eli Roth to the team and be sure to catch the @GearboxOfficial Main Theater Show at #PAXEast on 2/27 to learn more.

I’m guessing Pitchford pulled the tweet because he realized too late that Roth’s involvement was supposed to remain a secret until PAX. So, uh, try to act surprised when it’s announced. I can’t say I’m a huge fan of Eli Roth’s movies, but his love of gore and bro-ish humor, and the fact that he was most culturally relevant around a decade ago, makes him a perfect fit for the Borderlands franchise. That may sound a bit snarky, but I really do think he could pull off a decent, tasteless Borderlands flick. It won’t be high art, but it could be some solid grindhouse-style fun.

As mentioned, Gearbox will be holding a big stage show at PAX East on February 27. In addition to an Eli Roth cameo, expect Borderlands 3 news, and likely some new publishing announcements.

