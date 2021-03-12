Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut Delayed to April Due to Texas’ Big Snowstorm

Gearbox Software announced the delay of Borderlands 3 Director's Cut, previously scheduled to hit digital stores on March 18th, to April 8th. The developer, headquartered in Frisco, cited the recent Texas snowstorm as the main cause for the postponement.

Due to challenges arising from the severe weather that impacted Texas last month, the Director's Cut add-on will now launch on April 8.

Thankfully, all of our team members and their families are safe and healthy, but our work on Borderlands 3 Director's Cut was unavoidably disrupted and we've ultimately decided to shift the release date to ensure we deliver the best possible experience.

We appreciate your understanding, and we're excited for you to play Director's Cut when it releases next month.