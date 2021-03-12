Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut Delayed to April Due to Texas’ Big Snowstorm
Gearbox Software announced the delay of Borderlands 3 Director's Cut, previously scheduled to hit digital stores on March 18th, to April 8th. The developer, headquartered in Frisco, cited the recent Texas snowstorm as the main cause for the postponement.
Due to challenges arising from the severe weather that impacted Texas last month, the Director's Cut add-on will now launch on April 8.
Thankfully, all of our team members and their families are safe and healthy, but our work on Borderlands 3 Director's Cut was unavoidably disrupted and we've ultimately decided to shift the release date to ensure we deliver the best possible experience.
We appreciate your understanding, and we're excited for you to play Director's Cut when it releases next month.
In case you haven't read about this DLC before, here's a recap on what will be included in Borderlands 3 Director's Cut (available as part of Season Pass 2 or for individual purchase).
- Hemovorous the Invincible -- An absolutely titanic Varkid lurking behind a door on Pandora that’s been locked since Borderlands 3 launched. Only the fiercest big game hunters have a chance of kicking her chitinous butt in the pursuit of top-tier loot. Better consider your tactics, refine your build, and bring some friends. Oh, and be ready to get caked in Varkid guts — it's going to get messy!
- Murder Mystery Missions -- Featuring brand new locations and a novel crime scene analysis mechanic. Ava is convinced she has a lead on some potentially supernatural slayings and has decided to document her findings in serialized podcast form. Consider yourself her gun-toting co-host as you investigate strange happenings on Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo in search of answers (and loot), with help from some familiar faces. Eagle-eyed Vault Hunters may even uncover teasers, hints, and secrets that tie back to the main story.
- Behind-the-Scenes Content -- Get a peek into the development of Borderlands 3, from bloopers to cut content, and have access to a gallery showcasing concept art, storyboards, lost maps, and tons of footage that charts the game’s development.
- Vault Cards -- Your ticket to upcoming bundles of themed loot! When you play with a Vault Card active, you can work to level-up the card by completing daily and weekly challenges. There's a selection of over 100 unique challenges to pull from, so you never know exactly what each day and week may bring. Gain enough progress and you’ll unlock a massive cache of themed cosmetics, plus some supremely powerful gear that scales to your level.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 19.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter