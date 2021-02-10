Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut DLC Detailed and Dated, Tales From the Borderlands Returning

Late last year, Gearbox announced Borderlands 3 was getting a second season of new content, consisting of two major updates – the Designer’s Cut, which added new skill trees for each Vault Hunter, and the Director’s Cut, which was initially left mysterious. Well, thanks to the latest episode of The Borderlands Show we now know when the Director’s Cut will drop and what it contains.

The Director’s Cut will introduce a new Raid Boss, “Hemovorous the Invincible,” a series of murder-mystery missions, behind-the-scenes bonus content, and yes, a series of battle passes…er, sorry, “Vault Cards.” You can get more details, below.

Hemovorous the Invincible -- An absolutely titanic Varkid lurking behind a door on Pandora that’s been locked since Borderlands 3 launched. Only the fiercest big game hunters have a chance of kicking her chitinous butt in the pursuit of top-tier loot. Better consider your tactics, refine your build, and bring some friends. Oh, and be ready to get caked in Varkid guts — it's going to get messy!

-- An absolutely titanic Varkid lurking behind a door on Pandora that’s been locked since Borderlands 3 launched. Only the fiercest big game hunters have a chance of kicking her chitinous butt in the pursuit of top-tier loot. Better consider your tactics, refine your build, and bring some friends. Oh, and be ready to get caked in Varkid guts — it's going to get messy! Murder Mystery Missions -- Featuring brand new locations and a novel crime scene analysis mechanic. Ava is convinced she has a lead on some potentially supernatural slayings and has decided to document her findings in serialized podcast form. Consider yourself her gun-toting co-host as you investigate strange happenings on Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo in search of answers (and loot), with help from some familiar faces. Eagle-eyed Vault Hunters may even uncover teasers, hints, and secrets that tie back to the main story.

-- Featuring brand new locations and a novel crime scene analysis mechanic. Ava is convinced she has a lead on some potentially supernatural slayings and has decided to document her findings in serialized podcast form. Consider yourself her gun-toting co-host as you investigate strange happenings on Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo in search of answers (and loot), with help from some familiar faces. Eagle-eyed Vault Hunters may even uncover teasers, hints, and secrets that tie back to the main story. Behind-the-Scenes Content -- Get a peek into the development of Borderlands 3, from bloopers to cut content, and have access to a gallery showcasing concept art, storyboards, lost maps, and tons of footage that charts the game’s development.

-- Get a peek into the development of Borderlands 3, from bloopers to cut content, and have access to a gallery showcasing concept art, storyboards, lost maps, and tons of footage that charts the game’s development. Vault Cards -- Your ticket to upcoming bundles of themed loot! When you play with a Vault Card active, you can work to level-up the card by completing daily and weekly challenges. There's a selection of over 100 unique challenges to pull from, so you never know exactly what each day and week may bring. Gain enough progress and you’ll unlock a massive cache of themed cosmetics, plus some supremely powerful gear that scales to your level.

Meanwhile, Borderlands 3’s Broken Hears Day event will be returning tomorrow (February 11) and Tales from the Borderlands is coming back to digital storefronts (including Steam and the Epic Games Store) after being yanked back in 2019.

Borderlands 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Director’s Cut DLC arrives on all platforms on March 18 and Tales from the Borderlands will be available to purchase again on February 17.