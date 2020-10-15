Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 Announced, New Skill Trees and Arms Race Mode Drop in November

Gearbox has previously hinted there was more Borderlands 3 stuff in the works, and now they’ve gone ahead and officially announced a second season of new content. It seems Season 2 will consist of two major updates – the Designer’s Cut and the Director’s Cut. We don’t know much about the Director’s Cut yet, but the Designer’s Cut will include a new skill tree for each Vault Hunter and a mode called Arms Race. Gearbox will be revealing more about the Designer’s Cut via a series of livestreams:

October 20, 9:00 AM PT – Amara and FL4K new Skill Tree reveals with livestreams and a special episode of Ultimate Vault Hunters

– Amara and FL4K new Skill Tree reveals with livestreams and a special episode of Ultimate Vault Hunters October 22, 9:00 AM PT – Moze and Zane new Skill Tree reveals with livestreams and a special episode of Ultimate Vault Hunters

– Moze and Zane new Skill Tree reveals with livestreams and a special episode of Ultimate Vault Hunters October 29, 9:00 AM PT - The Borderlands Show premieres, featuring the new Arms Race mode and more.

- The Borderlands Show premieres, featuring the new Arms Race mode and more. October 30, 9:00 AM PT - The Bordercast debuts the first live, hands-on Arms Race gameplay.

Gearbox already revealed a few details about Borderlands 3’s Arms Race mode earlier this month. According to Randy Pitchford, the mode will be “interesting” to those who enjoy battle royale games, but it won’t actually be a battle royale game. All we know so far is that the mode will take place on a standalone map, and there will be a heavy emphasis on the game’s guns.

It doesn’t sound like Borderlands 3 Season 2 will include any of the kind of story content Season 1 focused on, which may be a good or bad thing depending on your point of view. Personally, I thought Season 1 provided some cool sights and fun characters moments, but didn’t really fix any of Borderland 3’s underlying problems…

Borderlands 3 feels like a solid pitch for a TV series or expanded universe, but as a game, it never comes together as a cohesive whole, and the Season Pass doesn’t change that. If you loved the core Borderlands 3 experience, or find the Super Deluxe Edition (which includes the Season Pass) for cheap, then by all means, go for it. That said, if Borderlands 3 left you a bit lukewarm, the Season Pass isn’t going to be the napalm that reignites your passion.

Borderlands 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The game hits Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on November 10 and November 12, respectively. You can upgrade for free if you already own a current-gen version of the game. Season 2 kicks off with the Designer’s Cut content on November 10, with no price being announced as of yet.